Drug addiction a complex malady – Fredericks

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Lüderitz Deputy Mayor Brigitte Fredericks says drug addiction is a complex disease that makes quitting the ruinous habit extremely difficult.

“We may mistakenly think that those who use drugs or abuse alcohol lack moral principles or willpower and that they could stop their drug abuse/use simply by choosing to. In reality, drug addiction is a complex disease, and quitting usually takes more than good intentions or a strong will,” stated Fredericks, who also serves as Lüderitz district coordinator for the Swapo Party Women’s Council (SPWC).

She was speaking on Monday, June 26, which is marked globally as International Substance Abuse Day.

Fredericks noted drugs change the brain in ways that make quitting very hard, even for those who want to. “Therefore as a mother and a community leader I would like to take this opportunity to encourage our communities to take a stand and reach out to those affected by this social evil,” she stated.

“Many a time we are witnessing these practices and because our families or friends are not involved we make as if we don’t see, but drug and alcohol abuse is destroying our communities, drugs and alcohol abuse is rescinding the leaders of tomorrow, statistics have proven over the past days that the use of drugs in //Kharas is escalating, and it is worrisome to hear that our youth are the ones mostly affected by this,” stated the deputy mayor.

She appealed to the community to join hands and help the youth to desist or overcome their addiction to drugs, adding: “Addiction is a chronic disease characterized by drug seeking and use that is compulsive, or difficult to control.”

Repeated drug use is the root cause of so many evils facing society, she said.