Baby Warriors on the rampage in Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s under 17 youth football team, the Baby Warriors are riding the crest of a wave at their European tour in Germany.

The team produced another impressive performance, which saw the Namibians claim a comprehensive 3-0 victory against the German first division reserves invitational side SC Prussia Munster on Sunday.

A delighted coach Pauhl Malembu expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall performance on foreign soil, and he believes the boys are on the right track after registering two wins and a draw so far on their Westphalia safari.

“The team played very well; the boys have a psychological advantage and big game temperament as they seem to be rising to the occasion.

“This tour has given us hope in going forward with our youth football, and its now crystal clear that the Cosafa experience is carrying us through these matches” Malembu said ahead of his side’s final tour game against Westphalia later today.

Namibia took the lead in the first half through inspirational skipper Elderly Morgan Jr. after some great combination play between Johannes Hollombach and Denzil Narib that led to a one-goal cushion going into the changeover.

Midway in the second half, the visitors were two goals up thanks to Giovani Kaninab, and with about 17 minutes left, substitute Godwin Eiseb put the result to bed with only his second touch of the ball to make it 3-0 for the fired up Baby Warriors.

The boys play their final match against the B Region Westphalia team later today in Bad Wünnenberg before returning home on Thursday.

The Baby Warriors starting line up against SC Prussia Munster; Philipus Josef, Godwin Awaseb, Johannes Hollombach, Dawid Morgan Jr., Stanley Ndjavera, Mbakondja Tjahikika, Junior Petrus, Giovani Kaninab, Stevano Dundee, Mbajoroka Kahuure and Denzil Narib.