Ohangwena elects new leadership

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Swapo Party regional coordinator for Ohangwena Hafeni Hatutale has retained his position as decided by the regional conference held on Saturday.

Another candidate who retained her position is the regional mobiliser, Tuyeimo Hamukwaya-Nafingo, who was uncontested as she has only been in office for over a year.

Former Ongenga councillor Leonard Shimutwikeni took over the regional treasurer position from Ohangwena Governor Usko Nghaamwa, who this time did not contest.

The conference outcome was announced by the regional coordinator Hafeni Hatutale in a telephonic interview on Monday.

Nghaamwa has been treasurer for the region since independence and together with Ondobe Constituency Councillor Mandume Pohamba realised construction of the Swapo office at Eenhana.

Nghaamwa said he was happy with the recently elected leadership as he feels they will execute their duties.

The conference also endorsed Minister of Economic Planning and Director General of the National Planning Commission Tom Alweendo as candidate at the Swapo congress slated for November.

Other candidates endorsed for the congress are Deputy Minister of Safety and Security Daniel Kashikola, the regional mobiliser Tuyeimo Hamukwaya-Nafingo and Ester Kavela.