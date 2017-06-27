Cyclist dies in freak accident

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A cyclist died instantly at around 14h20 last Friday when he was side-swiped by the rear wheels of a truck that passed him.

Annanias Ndapulomo, a resident of Five Dollar Camp near Okahandja was on his bicycle on Martin Neib Street in Okahandja when the fatal road accident occurred.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide against the 25-year-old driver of the truck.

Two people died instantly and one lost a leg after a Honda Civic crashed into a street pole along Hosea Kutako Avenue near Rhino Park Hospital on June 24 at around 04h45. The deceased were identified as Lesley Danian Carew, 23 and Desmond Coetzee, 34.

The passenger who lost a leg has been admitted to a hospital.

The police in Usakos are investigating a case of reckless or negligent driving after a 29-year-old driving a white Toyota Corolla with two passengers tried to overtake a convoy of vehicles about 15km from Usakos on the B2 Road when a VW Polo was approaching them.

The driver of the Corolla went off the road and then swerved back onto the road colliding with the Polo, which in turn collided with an oncoming Scania Truck.

Two passengers in the Polo, young boys, ages unknown, sustained serious injuries and were taken to Usakos State Hospital for treatment and later transferred to Windhoek.

The driver of a white Toyota Corolla travelling from Okahao to Okanjota Village on the Iitananga/Omakange road died while one passenger sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his vehicle after he failed to stop at a T-junction at the Werda/Ruacana main road and hit the sign board at about 01h00 on June 24. The deceased was identified as 27 year old Walter Ugwanga Shilimela.

Police are investigating the drivers of a Scania truck and Toyota pick-up for reckless or negligent driving after they collided head-on about two km from the Oshivelo checkpoint on June 23 at about 11h47.

The 53-year-old driver of the Toyota pick-up and his passenger sustained injuries and were admitted at Tsumeb State Hospital in stable condition, while the driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

A Motswana national (32) was arrested by the Namibian Police at Gobabis after he allegedly smuggled a Toyota Corolla with registration number B 672 BFC into Namibia. It is alleged the suspect drove the vehicle through Kalahari Border Post without declaring it.