Another milestone for Sunshine stable … Imms Moses becomes ‘Global Matchmaker’

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Local boxing guru Immanuel Ndapewa Moses, aka ‘Imms’, younger brother of Namibia’s former world champion Paulus ‘The Hitman’ Moses, protégé of the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy, has added another accolade to the revered stable.

Moses has been appointed as a ‘Global Matchmaker’ for Pro Boxing League (PBL) and other properties of IPBA, effective as of the 20th of this month.

Moses’ appointment is for one year on renewable terms, and involves remuneration based on mutually agreed terms and conditions between the two parties.

The agreement may be terminated within the appointment period by mutual consent, or as initiated by the department or by the appointee. ‘Global Matchmaker’ appointments are listed under the rules and regulations of the Indian Professional Boxing Association (IPBA).

“It is good to have you on board as part of the IPBA family because a person with your experience and insight would be the perfect person to help us promote and develop the ecosystem of the sport in India and Global,” reads a statement from the (IPBA) verbatim, signed by the president of the Indian Professional Boxing Association, Shahe Ali.