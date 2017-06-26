Home Crime and Courts Video: City Police shut down house party Crime and CourtsNEW ERA VIDEO Video: City Police shut down house party June 26, 201702749 tweet City Police shut down house party RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: City Police seeks banks’ assistance Crime and CourtsVideo: Suspected phone grabber breaks leg NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Protect children against accidents, police advice’sLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − three = 35,859FollowersFollow13,570FollowersFollow#TRENDINGHerman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Sports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Baby found playing in dead mother’s blood June 15, 2017Finance explains Public Procurement Bill April 17, 2014Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 14 ° C 14 ° 14 ° 68% 2.6kmh 0%Tue 16 °Wed 15 °Thu 17 °Fri 22 °Sat 22 °