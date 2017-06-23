Unicef impressed with Galz & Goals project

Kefas Shipi Elago

Oshakati-A strong contingent of Unicef officials from Canada arrived in Namibia on a fact-finding mission monitoring the progress of the popualr Galz & Goals project.

The Canadians expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far since the launch of of the project in 2009 under the auspices of the Namibian Football Association (NFA).

The programme is currently spread in 12 communities in 10 regions, said Astrid Vries, technical manager of NFA Galz & Goals.

Vries noted that more than 1,900 girls have so far been reached through leagues and football festivals, adding that about 4,000 girls will be participating in the Galz & Goals leagues this year.

“The project has empowered most adolescent girls to make healthy choices on and off the field of play, by participating in organized football leagues and the promotion of healthy lifestyles under the motto ‘Young Girls Changing Lives,’” said Vries.

Marcus Betts, deputy representative of Unicef in Namibia, spoke highly about the programme, saying it is rapidly finding its success in Namibia after a very short time.

He said he was impressed with how the girls depicted their skills on the football pitch while demonstrating their ability to protect themselves on issues that may affect their health, such as HIV/AIDS and teenage pregnancy.

“I am pleased to see the positive energy in the girls and the turnout today speaks volumes that these girls are enjoying the programme and learning at the same time.”

Girls from various schools in the vast Oshana Region griled each other in a series of exhibition matches. Oshakati Senior Secondary School stole the show by dishing out excellent football.

The Oshana Galz & Goal League is slated to kick off tomorrow in Ondangwa, Oshakati and Ongwediva.