Star of the Week: Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s undefeated middleweight boxer Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa, who last Friday delivered a breathtaking performance to knocked out Ghanaian opponent Obodai ‘The Miracle’ Sai in the 5th round to retain his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa middleweight crown during their world title elimination bout.

With the victory, which Kautondokwa scored in Sai’s own backyard at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, also saw the lanky hard-hitting Namibian adding the coveted International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa middleweight belt to his collection. Kautondokwa remains unbeaten with a clean record of 15 fights, with 14 of those wins coming by way of knockouts.

Once well relaxed and perfectly recuperated, Kautondokwa has vowed to embark on a world title fight hunt mission against British boxing sensation Billy Joe Saunders, as he plans to challenge Sanders for the WBO world title somewhere in September.