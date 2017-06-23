Security guards left to fend for themselves

As the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) we express our profound disappointment with security companies that continue to exploit their workers, the security guards.

It is general knowledge that security guards are amongst the lowest paid Namibians, while they spend time risking their lives to protect properties worth millions of dollars, while their bosses or owners of properties they protect smile all the way to the bank.

However, what it more regrettable is the fact that our own government continues to fail them, by failing to enact laws aimed at protecting security guards while on duty.

It is evident now even that during this winter time there are security guards working in this bitter cold without jerseys or warm clothes provided by their companies. It is heartwrenching to observe many of them bracing this winter on their own without getting any assistance from their managers.

Is it morally justifiable or correct to allow them to be treated in this way, while government is reluctant or lacking the political will to address the working conditions of our security guards?

I believe it is high time that government enacts proper laws that must regulate these security companies, especially the conditions of service of these security guards, as I believe that they are getting a raw deal and are treated as second-hand citizens in an independent Namibia.

Joseph Kauandenge

NUDO Party spokesperson