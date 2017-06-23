Namibian Friends of Cuba reject Trump’s decision

On Friday, June 16th, the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, decided to reverse some of the steps taken as part of the process of normalisation of relations between Cuba and his nation, initiated by the administration of Barack Obama.

The US president makes these changes by ignoring the public opinion of his country, the congressmen and senators and most of the Cubans living in the United States.

Again, Miami’s ultra-right has kidnapped US foreign policy related to Cuba. The stage and company chosen for this ad could not be more grotesque. The audience was composed of terrorists and counterrevolutionaries of Cuban origin, who do not represent the feeling of the vast majority of the island’s community in the United States, much less the interests and desires of the Cuban revolutionary people.

President Trump’s remarks are a new interference in Cuba’s internal affairs. In addition, the resurgence of the blockade will only affect the Cuban people more, as this represents the main obstacle to their full development.

The Namibia Cuba Friendship Association reaffirms its unconditional support for the Cuban people and its legitimate representative: the revolutionary government.

In addition, we would like to recall the words of the late deceased Comrade Andimba Toivo and Toivo, hero of Namibia and patron until his death of this association, at the opening of the 5th African Conference on Solidarity with Cuba, which describe the true spirit of Cuban Revolution:

“We have come here to discuss how to intensify African-Cuban solidarity and to continue the legacy of Fidel and Che. That is a legacy of love for humankind, an unshakeable belief that a better world is possible and a commitment to join together with the peoples of the world to make this belief a reality.

“Cuba has shown that it is possible to build a society without poverty, where children are not malnourished and can grow to achieve their human potential, where justice is not limited to a privileged few, and where the expansion and refinement of democracy is a never -ending process that is owned by the people.”

“It is because of all that Cuban has done and what it represents, especially to the sovereign peoples of the world who are struggling to establish a free world of poverty, exploitation and war, – that the United States of America continues to Punish the Cuban people by maintaining their illegal blockade and the illegal occupation of Guantanamo. We look forward to our discussions in the next days on how to join together on this continent, and with the peoples of other continents, to bring an end to the blockade and to restore Guantanamo to the people of Cuba.”

The Friendship Association, in line with the Final Declaration of the Conference, approved by 183 delegates from 26 African countries, and in full correspondence with the thought and work of our beloved master, condemns the criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade of the government of the United States against Cuba; requires the return of territory illegally occupied by the Guantánamo Naval Base; supports the Cuban people in its inalienable right to choose the most appropriate political and social system for its development; and demands that Cuba’s independence and self-determination be respected.

Namibia Cuba Friendship Association

Windhoek