Katjavivi sends condolences on London fire victims

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi has sent a message of condolence to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in London on June 14, which claimed 79 lives.

The tragedy began at around 1am, London time, when the 24-storey Grenfell Tower residential building was engulfed by fire.

Only five victims have been formally identified so far, and the death toll may change. Sixty-five people were rescued by firefighters. Seventy-four people were confirmed to be in five hospitals across London, 17 of whom were in a critical condition.

Built in 1974, the building consisted of 120 homes in the block, made up of one- and two-bedroom flats, and around 600 people are believed to have been inside the building in North Kensington when the fire broke out. Katjavivi said Namibians at large should continuously wonder, as they reflect on such incidences, whether countries and urban centres are indeed equipped to deal with emergencies of such nature.

He further noted: “The loss of those lives continues to haunt the world as our heartfelt sorrow goes to the families and friends of the victims. As a country, I would like us to reflect on these issues, as we express our sincere condolences and stand with the loved ones and friends of the victims.”