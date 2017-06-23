Farewell Tatekulu Andimba

It is in times like this

When death makes life alive

It is in times like this

When our souls that were dead just yesterday

Get into motion to realize something missing

The air and the Afrikan sun

Point to the space you once filled

Death turned its master key

And caused you to depart

Leaving us with a big void

The roads speak of your death

As we move at deliberate pace to the concrete that once housed your dreams

The walls there are not dead

They see, they hear and feel your life like yesterday

The Humanity in and around us

Is alive through your death

We are again what we were not when you were with us

Now we can cry and fear not to

We gather and fear not to

We hear one another and fear not to

We launder ourselves from fame and pride and fear not to

We acknowledge that you once lived and fear not to praise you

For you led the parade

Through your death

We are alive to remember our collective past

A past that is ours all

Our launching pad to our destiny

Your death brought you closer to us

That we may touch your forehead

With our hands unclean

But moved to reach you

As you reached us before our own being

Tatekulu, your age is not in years

But in the knowledge about us and our cries

You moved with grace

You carried our smell

Our weight

Our sense of pain and duty to heal

You spoke our name in foreign lands

You lit our fire

You inscribed our anthem

Your finger beckoned our tomorrow

That we were to reach after a long and bitter walk

In your old age you stamped the authority

As you reminded the elegant youth

Oshipa nasho oshali ongombe

Yes you were there

The hide that covered us in our cold nights

You wrapped us in a cloth of dignity and equality

As people, big and small, rich and poor, no matter our race and birth place

You bequeathed unto us humility to serve where we can and may

To request our appointment with history

To be worthy of the mark

That we are children of Afrika

Sons and daughters of the Sun

Proud residents of the dry desert

From which we dare to till our water

Never to thirst again

We pray for your eyes no more

Let us chew for you for ever

But for your forgiveness we ask

Mindful of where we failed you in our frail consciousness

In our greed, our blindness, our deafness to heed you

With our selfishness you shame you

We understand your anger

Ohoni yomukuluntu ongeyo

Forgive us

Let us carry forth your teaching

That the struggle has not ended

The better tomorrow you spoke about

Is yet to come

We hope to hear you better NOW

Slow and obtuse as we are

Let your humanity endure

As the stone of lessons for our children and theirs

For them you labored

Till you moved on

Silently and with no Ache

No Anger

You are Not Dead Tatekulu, Just Not Here.

Fare You Well Our Father

Hamba kahle

Hamba kahle, Tatomkhulu

Hamba kahle iqhawe lamaqhawe!

Continue to ask us questions

Continue to smile at us

From the other side of Glory.