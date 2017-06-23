Excitement mounts for Soli’s 30th anniversary

Ngaevarue Katjangua

Windhoek-The fires have already started burning in anticipation of the 30th anniversary of the Soli Deo Gloria choir slated for September 15-17 in Windhoek.

The first salvo fired was an entertainment extravaganza last Sunday when the choir performed for gospel lovers during the official launch of the celebrations at the Macedonia congregation in Katutura.

Soli is a dynamic gospel choir that has experienced a great deal of success and growth since its establishment on 17 September 1987.

During its 30 year existence, the choir has released six albums, including Indjee Kuami (Come to Me), released in its first decade, Mezeri (I yearn) and Ouwa norusuvero (The Greatness of Love) both released in 2016.

The choir’s mission is to spiritually educate both young and old people from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds through gospel music performances.

It also aims to address a variety of issues Namibians face such as HIV/Aids, alcohol and substance abuse as well as domestic violence against women and children.

Chairperson of the Soli Windhoek Branch, Likus Kamapoha, explained that they launched the celebrations three months before the actual anniversary to ignite the fire among its members so they maintain their enthusiasm for the choir.

“We want enough time to remind ourselves of our responsibilities as a church group, which is preaching the gospel through music and performing community services such as paying visits to orphanages and old age homes.

“We want to uplift the spirit of the people in the choir as well as the Namibian people at large,” he says.