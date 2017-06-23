DHPS 2019 host for school orchestras

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) orchestra will host the orchestra workshop for German schools in Southern Africa in 2019.

Twenty-five DHPS learners, who rehearsed thoroughly for the workshop with their teachers Bärbel Drobisch and Carsten Gramann, were part of a week of joint practices with orchestra members of the German schools of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria from June 5-9.

This year’s orchestra workshop for German schools in Southern Africa was held in Pretoria, South Africa.

In a media release, DHPS said the participants composed a great, melodious orchestra performance on site during the week.

Highly focused and with steadily growing joy at their harmonious progress, an ambitious, varied concert programme was compiled in sectional rehearsals under the direction of music teachers of the four schools and the general rehearsals conducted by Sonja Kirsch (DS Pretoria) and Carsten Gramann (DHPS Windhoek).

In the final concert on Friday evening on June 9, the young musicians presented classical pieces by G.F. Händel and A. Dvorak, as well a popular songs and film music passages.

The enthusiastic audience was carried away into the world of James Bond, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter.

The continuing applause at the end of the concert was rewarded by a rhythmic and dynamically differentiated interpretation of the famous “Pirates of the Caribbean”-soundtrack, the media release said.

On Saturday June 10, the orchestra musicians had to say farewell to their Pretoria host families, and their old and new friends of the partner schools.