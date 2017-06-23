Baby Warriors hold Westphalia to a draw

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s Under-17 football team, the Baby Warriors, held hosts Westphalia to a 1-all stalemate in a nailbiting encounter at Kaiserau Sports Centre in Germany on Wednesday. The youngsters will be in action again as they travel on Sunday to the Stadion GW Abersloh.

The Namibians got their German safari off to a good start recording a 2-0 win over Homburcher SV before confronting hosts Westphalia on Wednesday. The visitors found themselves a goal down at the changeover, but dusted themselves off to force a draw via Godwin Awaseb’s strike.

At the Stadion GW Abersloh on Sunday they will take on SC PR Munster before visiting the German Football at the German Footfall Federation (DFB) in Dortmund, on Tuesday. The team plays their final match on tour against B Region Westphalia on Wednesday in Bad Wunnenberg before returning home on Thursday.

Head coach Pauhl Malembu has expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance and overall conduct of the boys on tour.

“They are following instructions and expressing themselves perfectly well. The boys are paying serious attention to presentations by our hosts on various football and life related issues while our wish is for them to become better footballers on and off the field,” Malembu enthused.

Malembu added that it was imperative for the youngsters to be given this kind of platform where they can play and learn as much as possible at an early age. And based on his observations, the boys are ready to make a mark on national, regional and world football.

Starting lineup against Westphalia: Philipus Josef, Godwin Awaseb, Johannes Hollombach, Dawid Morgan JR, Stanley Ndjavera, Mbakondja Tjahikika, Junior Petrus, Giovani Kaninab, Vaino Uugwanga Mbajoroka Kahuure and Godwin Eiseb.