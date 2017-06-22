Zambezi Education Foundation awards best achievers

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The Zambezi Education Foundation – established last year with the main aim of improving the quality of education in the Zambezi Region – recently awarded certificates, medals and floating trophies to the region’s best achievers who excelled during the 2016 academic year.

Among those awarded were the best performing education circuit in the region, Chinchimane circuit, that walked away with the award after attaining a 65 percent overall pass rate.

Sesheke Secondary School was awarded a floating trophy for being the best performing rural school for Grade 12, results, while Caprivi Secondary School was the best urban school during the year under review.

Best performing learners, teachers and principals were all awarded certificates, medals and monetary rewards ranging between N$500 and N$5,000.

In his keynote address, read on his behalf, Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu applauded the foundation’s leadership for its dedication towards helping to improve the quality of education.

“I would like to thank the Zambezi Education Foundation for organising these awards, as it gives our learners and dedicated teachers a chance to reap the fruits of their labour,” said Sampofu.

Sampofu further pointed out that these awards will play a crucial role in improving the region’s performance, as they will motivate learners and teachers to perform well. He further called on teachers, learners and the community members to work hand in hand towards improved performance.

New Era Publication Corporation (NEPC) chief executive office, Dr Audrin Mathe, is the foundation’s chairperson.