Woman in ICU after being attacked by boyfriend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Martha Nghishono, 45, is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit at the Oshakati State Hospital after she was stabbed twice in the back by a 41-year-old suspect, believed to be her boyfriend, on Monday evening at about 20h00 at Okanua village, Etayi Constituency.

An argument erupted between the suspect and the victim after the suspect requested the victim to accompany him to his place and she refused, according to the police crime report.

The suspect was arrested and will appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court today.

The police at Onkongo have opened an inquest docket after Fanuel Nghishekwa Hashiti, 21, shot himself with a shotgun at Omainda village at about 14h00 on June 21.

Four cases of culpable homicide were also reported.

A man died on the spot after he was hit by a Toyota pickup on the road between Omuthiya and Oshivelo at Omutsegonime village on June 20 at around 19h00. Frans Taveya Shipahu was trying to cross the road when he was hit by the pickup driven by Njambali Phillip Matheus, 65. Police at Omuthiya registered a case of culpable homicide.

Also on June 20, on the road between Okorosave and Opuwo at about 201h18, a Toyota pickup carrying eight passengers plus the driver, one cow and four goats, overturned about 12km before Opuwo.

One passenger, Uaondjongota Tjambiru, died on the spot, the driver and three passengers sustained serious injuries, while the other passengers sustained minor injuries and were all taken to Opuwo State Hospital from where two were transferred to Oshakati State Hospital.

One person died and six others were seriously injured when the vehicle they were travelling in, a Toyota Hilux pickup, overturned on the road at Oshikuyu village. The driver, Shipanga George, 32, was driving from Omapo location to Onanghanda village when he lost control of the vehicle on a sharp curve. The deceased was identified as Barnabas Shefanya and the injured as David Uupindi, 19, Betuel Shilongo, 26, Moses Fabian, 32, Negodhi Simon, 27, Aluteni Daniel, 24 and Sugar Asheta whose age is unknown.

An eight-year-old learner in Grade 3 was hit by a truck while he was trying to cross the road on the Omuthiya to Ondangwa road about 12km from Oshifukwa. It is alleged that the victim, Appolos Paulus Lipuleni, was hit by the trailer of the truck driven by Marven Mutanga, 32, and sustained a fracture to his left leg. He was admitted to Omuthiya State Hospital in a stable condition.