Unemployed youth unaware of existing opportunities

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Many unemployed youth are in the dark about the possible opportunities available to them, be it jobs or skills training programmes, due to lack of information.

This is the impression of Karasburg East Constituency Councillor Dennis Coetzee, who says unemployed youth sit idle at home even if they could be doing something with their lives, because they are unaware of such opportunities as they lack access to necessary information.

Speaking at Karasburg during a youth information sharing meeting on Tuesday, Coetzee said the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and their eyes must be opened to see possible opportunities out there, so that they can do something in life, stating that many stay at home not because there is nothing to do, but because they are unaware of youth development programmes.

“Many of us here have little knowledge about the opportunities that exist in the different sectors and this gathering must provide you with knowledge which would allow you to carve out a future for yourself,” he said.

Coetzee pointed out it is important to provide the youth with as much relevant information as possible, so that they can make decisions and develop themselves personally.

He also urged the youth to make use of the meeting and do extra research in order to be on top of what opportunities are there for them and how they could benefit from such.

Coetzee implored the youth to make use of what he referred to as three C’s in life, which are choice, chance and change, stating: “You must make a choice to take a chance, if you want anything in life to change.”

He urged the youth to see education, training, skills development and self-employment as the way to go, especially during the current difficult economic times.

Various ministries and private and public organisations made presentations at the meeting.