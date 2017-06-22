Trip Travel joins hands with Nafpu

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Namibia Football Players Union (Nafpu) and one of the country’s leading travel agencies Trip Travel yesterday signed an agreement for the agency to become Nafpu’s official travelling partner.

The agreement, officially signed in the capital, will not only cater for Nafpu’s travelling activities but extensively benefit the union’s members by bringing much ease to the travelling burden of footballers when they embark on local and international missions.

Nafpu president Lolo Goraseb applauded Trip Travel for joining hands with the union in making sure they continue serving the players’ best interest, and taking care of their well-being, especially at a time when there is no premiership football in the country and footballers’ future looks bleak.

“This is a very important agreement to us as a union, especially the benefits that will come with it. As we all know, the cost of travelling locally and globally has become such that one needs a partner like Trip Travel to assist in times like this, when there is no football in the country and players need to be served at all levels.

“We normally host most of our workshops in the far northern regions and travelling there comes at a cost. Proper travelling arrangements are always needed for our various union representatives and only a world-class travelling agency like Trip Travel can get that job done,” said Goraseb. Trip Travel’s Nakushe Kapofi said they were proud to be associated with Nafpu and contribute to footballers’ well-being, especially at a time when local and global economic tides have turned against them (players).

“We are no strangers to Nafpu as our relationship dates back to the mid-2000’s, hence we saw it necessary to strengthen it. Together with the players union I strongly believe we can provide our footballers with the kind of travelling ease that would enable them to compete against the best in the world. The players need to be exposed and need to travel to represent our country internationally and that’s why we are entering into this agreement, to provide class travelling services,” said a delighted Kapofi.