Schools sport captures imagination of fans

Staff Reporter

Gobabis-Last weekend’s action in the FNB Classic Clashes produced lots of fireworks when eternal rivals Gobabis Gymnasium and Wennie du Plessis locked horns in the netball discipline with Gobabis Gymnasium winning by one point 26 – 25.

Elsewhere, two adrenaline-pumping football matches were played between Rocky Crest High School and Concordia College (1:2), while Suiderlig and JA Nel Secondary schools confronted each other in Keetmanshoop.

Suiderlig came out tops against their cross-town rivals via a 3-2 triumph in the dreaded penalty shootout following a 2-all stalemate after regulation time.

The final match of the weekend was on the rugby field between hosts PK de Villiers and Mariental High School, with the hosts defeating the visitors 17-14 in a closely contested encounter. A delighted Gordon Pokolo, sponsorship manager of FNB Namibia, said some highlights of the last FNB Classic Clashes included spectators at the Suiderlig and JA Nel tie being in great spirits, cheering their teams on, and both schools entertaining the crowds at halftime with their dance groups and cheerleaders.

“This is what makes the FNB Classic Clashes so special,” he said. “We encourage all scholars to attend and inspire their teams to greater heights.”

“The Classic Clashes are not only about the games but about the team and the coming together of scholars and supporters, including parents, teachers and community members.”

The atmosphere at the Rocky Crest/Concordia College encounter was extremely marvellous as the crowd cheered their teams from the first kick to the last.

“At the PK de Villiers/Mariental game, spectators even wore some of the branding as it was blocking their view and the game was preceded by an early morning of fun activities which included a march to the stadium.”

The FNB Classic Clashes continue this week with netball matches between Moria Private School and Edugate, as well as the mouth-watering clash of the titans between Otjiwarongo and Etosha secondary schools.