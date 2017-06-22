New Subaru Impreza’s interior is to die for

Staff Reporter

The interior of the fifth generation all-new Subaru Impreza sedan, which launched just recently, is apparently an interior to die for. This is according to WardsAuto, an independent American insights organisation, which listed the Impreza’s interior as “one of the top ten best interiors.”

The Impreza features a number of one-touch functions throughout the cabin, notably the electric windows which feature one-touch open and close on all windows, electronic park brake as well as the keyless entry push-button start system that allows you to keep the keys on your person whilst still being able to operate the functions required.

The steering wheel, switchgear, gear lever, materials, dials and seats reveal a sense of quality and tactility never seen before. There’s a sporty and elegant mixed use of black and chrome contrast in the overall layout. Chrome accents elegantly touch the air vents, buttons, gear lever and dials, also complemented by the same touch on the aluminium brake and accelerator pedals.

The centre stack is dominated but the new 8-inch LCD Infotainment screen allows access to a choice of connectivity, in-car applications and media options. SatNav is one of these applications, loaded with TomTom navigation software and functionality too. It’s a large, clear screen that is touch, swipe, pinch and pull-controlled, making it easy to use and very intuitive.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available as one of the connectivity options while Siri Eyes Free allows the driver to direct functions using their voice, while their hands remain on the wheel. The leather wheel itself is tilt/telescopically-adjustable and features the audio, cruise control and mobile phone controls.

“This car has shifted the goalposts and defies the conventions for a car in this segment. It’s a whole new class in terms of driving dynamics, interior tech and refinement and of course, safety. Owners will be surprised at the all-round ability and features of the new Impreza,” says Ashley Lazarus, marketing manager of Subaru Southern Africa.

The new Impreza is powered by a new FB 2-litre Boxer® engine, a direct injection unit that is now 12kg lighter than the previous engine resulting in a smoother drive with improved performance and fuel efficiency. The new engine produces 115kW at 6000rpm and 196Nm of torque 4200rpm. It features the upgraded Lineartronic CVT gearbox that features a 7-speed manual mode with shifter paddles behind the steering wheel.

Two additional models, the 2 i Lineartronic CVT standard grade model and the EyeSight® equipped 2.0i-S ES Lineartronic CVT would be introduced later towards the end of the year.

Standard on all the new Impreza is the Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system through which the power is distributed to all four wheels for maximum grip, stability and performance.

The safety ratings on the new Subaru Impreza are unparalleled.

The standard features of Vehicle Dynamics Control and symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive ensure driving confidence in every situation.

Additional safety features available at launch are: Steering Responsive Headlights; High Beam Assist, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection which includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Steering Responsive Headlights turn in the direction of the corner as per steering inputs, spreading more light across more of the corner for safer driving.

As with all Subaru vehicles, the Impreza is equipped with seven airbags to protect occupants in the event of a collision including a driver’s knee airbag; whiplash reducing front seats; ABS, BAS and EBD as well as ISOFIX child seat anchors in the rear for the protection of infants and children.

The price starts at above N$400,000 and includes a 5 year/ 150,000km warranty period as standard.