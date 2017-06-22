Mercedes unleashes E43 V6 bi-turbo beast

Staff Reporter

Mercedes-Benz has released its most powerful variant in the E-Class AMG 43 range, the 4MATC 3-litre V6 biturbo. Featuring two new turbochargers and corresponding software applications, the charged six-cylinder engine delivers an output of 295 kW and a torque of 520 Nm. The speed limit is electronically limited at 250 km/h.

The V6 biturbo engine boasts a high power output combined with low fuel consumption and emissions. The high power output of 295 kW is attributable, among other things, to new, larger turbochargers and the higher charge-air pressure of 1.1 bar. Installed close to the engine, the two turbochargers are especially spontaneous in their response.

The NANOSLIDE® coating on the cylinder liners has also undergone further development in the Formula 1 V6 hybrid turbo engines from Mercedes-Benz. Especially tough and, therefore, wear-resistant, this coating also reduces friction, thereby contributing to higher efficiency.

The same applies to the spray-guided multiple injection with up to 200 bar fuel pressure.

The 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is specially matched to the requirements of the new E 43 4MATIC. The AMG developers have managed to reduce the shift times of the 9-speed transmission by means of a dedicated software application. The multiple downshift function enables more spontaneous short bursts of speed, while the double-declutching function in “Sport” and “Sport Plus” transmission modes makes for an even more emotional driving experience. Defined ignition intervention additionally enables faster gear shifting than in “Eco” and “Comfort” modes.

For added agility, more neutral cornering behaviour and higher traction even when driving at speed, the developers in Affalterbach have designed a dedicated sports suspension on the basis of the air body control multi-chamber air suspension system.

The four-link front axle is fitted with special steering knuckles and load-bearing joints; all components have been optimised in terms of rigidity. A more negative camber on the front axle and on the multi-link rear axle enhances lateral dynamics. The elasto-kinematics of both axles have been designed to be more rigid in general. All these measures improve agility, and boost the dynamics.

The standard-specification AMG Performance 4MATIC four-wheel drive features rear-biased torque distribution with a front/rear axle split of 31 to 69 percent. This configuration provides for enhanced driving dynamics and higher lateral acceleration on the road as well as improved traction when accelerating.

In combining the permanent four-wheel drive with the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, the developers have opted for a change of concept: the single-stage transfer case of the four-wheel drive is flange-mounted on the 9G‑TRONIC as a separate system. On earlier generations of vehicles, the transfer case was integrated into the 7G-TRONIC PLUS.

The new add-on solution makes it easier to modify torque distribution according to the model, thus enabling even more individual characteristics for the respective model series.

The new system is also more effective than the earlier concept, by virtue of improved efficiency, reduced friction and a lower weight. Its compact design additionally means that it does not entail any space restrictions for passengers or luggage.

For the first three years the driver would have their car connected to the Internet to allow for remote access. This would allow the vehicle position to be determined, for example, if the vehicle was parked in an unfamiliar city. This makes it possible to conveniently find the vehicle within a range of 1.5 kilometres with the help of a smartphone.

The Remote Online would also allows drivers to connect to their vehicle from anywhere and at any time via “mercedes.me” to retrieve vehicle data and remotely activate various vehicle functions. With the new Mercedes me app, this also works with iOS and Android. The price starts way above N$1,67 million.