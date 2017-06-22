Five-year-old defiled at Etunda

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A five-year old girl was raped on Thursday at around 17h00 at Etunda Village, the latest Namibian police crime report revealed. The incident allegedly happened at the victim’s house. The suspect is known and was still at large at the time of writing this report.

It was also reported that a 43-year old South African citizen lost his life on the Swakopmund –Arandis Road died on the spot after his Mahindra vehicle collided head-on with a truck also driven by a South African on Friday between 12h00 and 13h00.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries and is admitted at the Swakopmund State Hospital in stable condition. The Mahindra was driving from the direction of Arandis at the time of the accident. The deceased’s name cannot be disclosed as his next of kin has been informed yet.

At Ondangwa a 61-year old male was hit by a Toyota sedan when he tried to cross the road at Omulamba Location between Oshikango and Ondangwa. He was admitted at Onandjokwe Hospital in a stable condition.

The police at Ongwediva are investigating a case of murder after Fototela Malakia Ndimulunde, 42, died at the spot after he was allegedly stabbed by a 22-year-old suspect at about 22h00 on Friday night at Omatando Beer House Bar at Omatando No. 2 Village. It was said the suspect and the deceased had a quarrel that led to the stabbing and the suspect was later arrested.

Suspects allegedly broke into a house at Greenwell Matongo Compound in Katima Mulilo between June 19 and 20 at an unknown time and stole a Samsung TV worth N$4,999.99.

The unknown suspects allegedly used an unknown object to force the door open. The police are investigating a case of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.