DTA threatens to drag Speaker to court

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The official opposition, DTA, has given the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, an ultimatum of 21 days to rethink his decision not to allow parliament to debate the SME Bank fiasco, or face the music.

About two weeks ago the DTA president McHenry Venaani tabled a motion in the National Assembly to debate the SME banking debacle.

However, Katjavivi ruled the motion out of order, citing Rule 116 (f) and Rule 124 (a), asserting that the subject of the motion was under adjudication in the High Court.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, DTA deputy chief whip Vipuakuje Muharukua said the party is ready to challenge Katjavivi’s decision before the High Court.

He called on all patriotic Namibians to support the cause to hold the government accountable and responsible for any seemingly corrupt practice.

“We call on all patriotic Namibians to make financial contributions through donations of any amount,” he said.

“Such legal challenge will invariably have financial implications on the party. However, this issue is of great significance, especially considering our current economic situation and alleged mismanagement of public funds and/or institutions,” he said.

Muharukua said the DTA has opened a bank savings account through which donations can be made.

He said the account would be strictly used for settling legal costs incurred from undertaking the legal challenge.

“We will undertake that the names of depositors not be made public,” he stressed.

“We further undertake that all funds so contributed will be accounted for in line with international auditing standards, and the related financial statements will be open to public scrutiny,” he added.

Muharukua said the current situation at the SME Bank, specifically the dubious investment of N$200 million, the well-documented failures of its governance and management, and the reported request for a government bailout for the SME Bank by the industrialisation, trade and SME development minister, to be an issue of national concern and interest.

He said the DTA trusts that a strong and vibrant democracy rests on the ability of the political opposition to check and challenge the government of the day.

“This is the foundation of accountable and responsible governance,” he said.

Contrarily, he said, such an issue may be freely and openly discussed in the media and on social media platforms.