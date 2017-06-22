China launches scholarship fund for Namibians

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Eleven students from Highline Secondary School in Katutura, a township of the capital Windhoek, were the first recipients of the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Fund, which was launched a week ago.

The fund was launched in Windhoek with N$330,000 (US$25,650) courtesy of the Chinese Embassy in Namibia.

Charge d’ Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, Li Nan, at the event said: “The fund is solely provided for the purpose to reward students of Highline Secondary School having outstanding performances from this year on, aiming to encourage every student to study hard to make progress every day.”

Li encouraged all the students to work hard and attain good grades so that they will also be eligible and receive the scholarships. The eleven students received cash incentives that totalled N$24,500 (US$1,909).

“I hope those who won the scholarships can treasure the honour and continue to fight for your dreams. The scholarship fund fully reflects good relations between the school and the embassy,” he added.

The event was also graced by several principals from surrounding schools as well as educational officials from the government.

Khomas Regional Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua in a speech delivered by her special advisor, Rosalia Sibiya, said the scholarship fund which will be an annual event will go very far with the assistance of the students financially.

“The funds should be well spent to enhance your needs for school. Make sure you buy books, uniforms and not waste the money,” she said.

At the event the audience were dazzled by the Namibian students who performed Chinese songs as part of the day’s entertainment.

Impressed by the performances, Li said a two-week visit to China for best performing students is in the pipeline.

Currently Highline Secondary School, which accommodates 735 students, is one of the many schools in the country that offers Chinese language classes twice a week.