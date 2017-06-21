Young Achievers’ sixth career fair is this Friday

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Young Achievers Empowerment Project will host its sixth career fair at the Habitat Research and Development Centre in Katutura this Friday.

This year’s fair is themed ‘Make a Choice, Build your Future.’ Helena Amweenye from Young Achievers says they are targeting learners in grades 10, 11 and 12, expecting up to 400 learners from different schools in Katutura.

The initiative of the career fair is inspired by the need for such platforms in the community as such platforms are most of the time hosted in Windhoek main with most schools in Katutura unable to attend due to lack of transport.

“We are drivers of youth empowerment, thus felt the need to provide and equip the Namibian child who is often forgotten the fair opportunity to have [an idea] of who and what they wish to become after completing high school.”

The career fair brings together institutions of higher learning such as the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), University of Namibia (Unam), as well as companies and persons who have succeeded in their careers to advise learners on how best to reach their destiny.

Companies that wish to take part can still do so by contacting the organisers before Friday. They will then be provided with a stand and space to speak to learners.

Schools that have thus far confirmed to attend are Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School, Acacia High School, Jacob Marengo Secondary School, Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School, Eldorado High School, Cosmos High School, Augustineum Secondary School and Khomastura High School.

The Young Achievers is a youth-led organisation founded in 2004. Its purpose is to provide young people with a vision or a sense of mission in life, and to inspire and motivate them to become responsible citizens. It also strives at supporting young people in their personal growth.