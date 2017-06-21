Schools Netball Super League in full throttle

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The second round of the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League resumed in Windhoek last weekend.

Competition was strong with exeptionally skilled netballers grilling each other in the U/15, U/17 and U/19 age groups on the modern Windhoek High School (WHS) courts.

The full results were as follows:

U/15:

Elnatan Vs Windhoek Gymnasium 23/26

Pro-Ed Vs Tsumeb Gymnasium 15/39

Windhoek Gymnasium Vs Pro-Ed Academy34/11

Elnatan Vs Duinesig 39/6

Tsumeb Gymnasium Vs De Duine 32/25

Tsumeb Gymnasium Vs Duinesig 44/9

Elnatan Vs De Duine 32/15

U/17:

Elnatan 18 26 Windhoek Gymnasium

Walvis Bay Private High School 62 9 Moria

Tsumeb Gymnasium 25 24 De Duine

Duinesig 47 10 Edugate

Walvis Bay Private High School 40 20 Elnatan

Windhoek Gymnasium 59 7 Moria

Windhoek High School 31 11 Edugate

Walvis Bay Private High School 32 27 Tsumeb Gymnasium

Duinesig 23 30 Tsumeb Gymnasium

Moria 15 53 De Duine

De Duine 33 4 Edugate

Gobobabis Gymnasium 27 25 Duinesig

Gobobabis Gymnasium 16 11 Elnatan

U/19:

Elnatan 23 48 Windhoek Gymnasium

Whs 70 13 Agri College

Elnatan 26 23 Edugate

Edugate 23 40 De Duine

Agri College 19 57 De Duine

Elnatan 33 17 Agri College

The next round of the Bank Windhoek Schools Netball Super League continues on the 23rd and 24th of this monthy during the Windhoek Gymnasium sports festival.