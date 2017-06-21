Heni, Rusch come out tops in Uis Enduro race

Staff Reporter

Uis-Spectacular Enduro racing was the order of the day when round four of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship took place at Uis last Saturday.

The gathering attracted a large crowd of spectators that witnessed 75 Enduro riders making their way through a stunning track, including dunes, riverbeds and single track sections.

Henner Rusch (KTM) and Marcel Henle (KTM) delivered nail-biting action in the Open Motorbikes Class right from the start as the pair went neck-on-neck throughout the race, exchanging the lead at regular intervals, but finally separated only by 20 seconds at the finish line, after more than 2.5 hours of hard racing.

Henle took his second victory of the season, equalling Rusch in the championship rankings, who also has two victories under his belt. Pascal Henle (KTM), currently studying abroad, was back in his native land (Namibia) and in excellent shape for the Uis Enduro to take the podium in third spot.

David Brown (KTM) interrupted the thrice winning streak of Joern Greiter (KTM) with his victory in the Senior Motorbike Rider’s Class. Werner Wiese (KTM) finished 2nd ahead of Kai Hohmeier (KTM) in third. Greiter rode an excellent race, but received a penalty for missing a transponder to finish fourth.

Kai-Uwe Brettschneider (KTM) was also back from study leave after more than two years of absence from the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro scene, but still finished first in the Clubman’s Class.

Duard Wiese (KTM), victorious at the Otjihase Enduro, finished only 23 seconds behind Brettschneider in second place. Last year’s Clubman’s Class Champion and current championship leader, Juergen Gladis (KTM), finished third.

The off-road bikes produced another spectacular winner, as youngster Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) took first place ahead of Johan van der Merwe and Francois Theron. Levin Quinger (KTM) took victory in the Development Class ahead of championship leader Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) and Colin Eins (KTM).

Gary Rowland (Honda) took the open Quad Class victory as championship leader JL Oppermann suffered technical difficulties. After the main Enduro event, a Dune Climb competition, sponsored by NS Electrical, Maritz Transport, Crown National, Auto Ecke, and Safe Wear completed the action at Uis.

Round five of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship resumes on the 22nd of next month at Ababis close to Karibib