Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Negligent driving on an increase NEW ERA VIDEOSafety Video: Negligent driving on an increase June 20, 201700 tweet Negligent driving on an increase LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 − 2 = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 22 ° C 23 ° 21 ° 32% 1.1kmh 0%Wed 17 °Thu 17 °Fri 21 °Sat 21 °Sun 20 ° HIV/AIDSYouth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170Geingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170HIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170