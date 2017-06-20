Van Rooyen moves to head of sales

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek have confirmed the appointment of Riaan van Rooyen as its head of sales, with effect from July 1. Van Rooyen brings with him a wealth of experience and has been with the bank for over nine years. He holds a BA degree in communication and has various post-graduate qualifications in leadership and management.

During his career at Bank Windhoek, Van Rooyen has been instrumental in the development and innovation of various strategies and projects.

As head of corporate affairs, strategy and sustainability at Bank Windhoek’s Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, he has been actively involved in the Bank’s social investment projects, sponsorship management, stakeholder engagement, reputation risk management and various other projects, like the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project.

As head of sales, he will be responsible for the strategic development, implementation and execution of retail sales in Bank Windhoek.

Working closely with the area managers and executive officer: Retail Banking Services, he will be responsible to manage and direct sales and sales-related activities in the retail banking division and oversee relationships with key customers.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead our sales function to new and exciting heights. Through the years I have come to realise that empowering people in the right way is one of the most rewarding experiences one can have. My way of empowering people is to make sure that we have a shared goal, give them adequate resources for the journey and then allow them to reach that goal in the way they see best. In terms of my new role, I believe the goal has been set and I am looking forward to make sure that we, as a team, reach and exceed that goal,” said Van Rooyen.

“I welcome Riaan to the Retail Banking Services division and wish him all the success in leading Bank Windhoek’s national sales strategy,” said Chris Matthee, executive officer for Retail Banking Services at Bank Windhoek.