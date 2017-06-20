Rundu without water since Saturday

John Muyamba

Rundu-Residents of Rundu – mainly at Ndama, Kehemu and Millennium Park – had no water over the weekend and taps in Rundu were dry yesterday after the water utility NamWater cut off bulk water provision due to an outstanding water debt.

“I was informed the council went to pay N$500,000 and they said they will reconnect by the end of the day,” said Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo when asked on the town’s water status.

Since May NamWater has been installing a prepaid water system at the town, meaning the town council must always buy water units that are distributed to each prepaid meter and if the units are used up no water will be available, which seems to be the case.

“We are not informed on time when our units are getting depleted or when a few are left, which is why we didn’t pay for or buy units on time,” she said. Just like with poor road conditions, the town of Rundu is not new to water shortages. Even before the town was connected to the prepaid system, residents endured water shortages.

Last year and early in 2017 water cuts seemed the norm particularly over weekends, more so at Millennium Park, Kehemu and Ndama which left residents extremely frustrated.