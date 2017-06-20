Rundu to host memorial for ya Toivo

John Muyamba

Rundu-Rundu will hold a memorial service for the late liberation struggle icon, Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo, who died recently at his home in Windhoek from a suspected heart attack.

“I thought it would be a good idea for us as a town to have our small memorial service for our residents to get together and remember our fallen hero. After coming up with the idea I handed the organising part to the Swapo office to execute,” said Rundu Mayor Verna Sinimbo.

The memorial service is planned for Tuesday at 14h00 at Dr Romanus Kampungu school hall here in Rundu and will be open to the public.

“It’s being organised as a collective initiative now. The late Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo didn’t only play a role on one part of the country, he played a role in all of us.

“He is someone who had a vision for all Namibians, so from the parties’ side we had a meeting and as Rundu residents we want to pay our last respect to our hero,” said the mayor.

“So, let us all come together and show our last respects to our fallen hero.” Former deputy prime minister and current Swapo Party school rector Marco Hausiku is expected to narrate the late Ya Toivo’s biography during the event, she said.

Sinimbo said Kavango East Governor Dr Samuel Mbambo would also be in attendance. “Some veterans from our region who will be around will also attend, as well as the public, as this is an open invitation to anyone who feels to join us,” she added.