Man falls to death at construction site

Roland Routh

Windhoek-A 46-year-old man fell to his death from the sixth floor of a building site next to the Supreme Court in Windhoek on Friday morning at about 11h00.

According to the police’s weekend crime bulletin, the deceased – who has been identified as Nekongo Johannes – was an employee of SH Hedimbi Construction. He was working on the sixth floor of the construction site trying to secure a piece of metal, which broke, causing him to fall to his death.

Johannes was reportedly wearing a safety harness at the time, but did not attach it to anything.

It was also reported that a police officer manning a roadblock at Ongwediva was hit and killed by an unlicensed 22-year-old male driver. The deceased was identified as Iileka Aina, 41.

Two children, identified as Michael Michael, aged four, and Ndeshipanda, aged five, drowned in a dam near Etambo village in Okankolo Constituency.

A 30-year-old man lost both his legs after a train drove over him near Usakos. It is alleged the man was drunk and fell while crossing the tracks, then dozed off with his legs across the tracks.

An 80-year-old woman was allegedly repeatedly assaulted with a hammer on her head by her 27-year-old grandchild at Okaputa village in Omuntele Constituency on June 15. The elderly woman was admitted to Onandjokwe hospital in a critical condition on Thursday.

According to the police report, Lovisa Ndokosho, 80, was sleeping when the suspect arrived at her bedroom around 06h00 on Thursday and started assaulting her.

The suspect fled the scene afterwards, but was later arrested and will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court today. Housemates who rescued the elderly victim were awakened by screaming and found the victim lying helplessly in a pool of blood. The motive for the attack is not yet clear.

A number of accidents were reported to the police over the weekend. On Friday two vehicles, a Ford Figo and Toyota Runex collided head-on 60km from Karibib on the B2 road and caught fire, causing three people to burn beyond recognition.

The driver of a white Hilux 4×4 with three occupants apparently lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, killing Frans Nangolo Pokolo, 33.

The police at Henties Bay reported a case of stock theft and in Nkurenkuru a suspect was found in possession of 30 pellets of cannabis.

The body of a Gideon Mwashekela was found hanging from a tree at King Kauluma village, and at Uuhuma location in the Onankali area a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend five times with a knife all over her body.