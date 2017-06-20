Britain reaffirms commitment to ties with Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-British High Commissioner to Namibia Jo Lomas on Sunday reaffirmed her country’s commitment to diplomatic ties it has with Namibia. She made the statement on the occasion of the 91st birthday of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain’s priority in Namibia, said Lomas, will be to work with the government to ensure that whatever agreement is reached, Namibia’s trade will not be disrupted. “We know how important it is to Namibia’s economy and what’s more we are very fond of Namibian grapes and beef in the UK,” she said.

She also used the occasion to chronicle the challenges facing her country and to express gratitude for support shown to her country during such trying times.

“We held our last QBP exactly a year ago and goodness gracious it’s been a tumultuous year in the UK. Sadly, we have seen three terrorist attacks in the UK in only a few months. I want to thank all of you who have passed on your condolence for these terrible events,” she said.

The British High Commission hosted a full scale and well attended British garden party, complete with fish ‘n’ chips, pimms and musical entertainment. On special display were a 1957 model of a Land Rover station wagon and a current Land Rover Evoque Convertible.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Peya Mushelenga was the guest of honour at the event.