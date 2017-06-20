Baby Warriors off to a good start in Germany

Staff Reporter-Namibia’s under-17 football team, the Baby Warriors have acclimatized well in Germany and got their German tour off to a great start when they won their first game 3-1 against Homburcher SV U/18 s at the Kaiserau Sports Centre on Saturday.

The Namibian youngsters departed for their Westphalia tour on Wednesday and on Saturday got their first taste of German opposition in the form of Homburcher SV, an entertaining game they won 3-1 in the ended.

The team coached by Pauhl Malembu conceded an early goal but fought back well to draw level before halftime through captain Eldery Morgan.

They carried the moment into the second half and it was not long before Jovane Narib added a second and Goodwin Eiseb made it safe when he scored the third for a hard fought 3-1 win on tour for the Baby Warriors.

Coach Malembu was satisfied with the response from the boys and looks forward to the rest of the tour with the boys next game coming on Wednesday against their host Westphalia Under 17.

“The boys listened to instructions very well and despite it being a tough game, they did well under pressure and this is the objective of the tour, to make sure they can handle the pressure going forward and with more games to play it can only get better. Results are important for their confidence but overall it is about their maturity and character strengthening,” says coach Malembu. The boys will also have a chance to experience the German Under-17 Final DFB on Sunday.