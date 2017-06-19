Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Homeless man tells his story NEW ERA VIDEOSpecial Focus Video: Homeless man tells his story June 19, 20170146 tweet Homeless man tells his story RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: City police discover homeless boy in cold Front Page NewsThe homeless illegally occupy govt houses ErongoTutaleni squatters face evictionLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 3 × = six LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 20.3 ° C 20.3 ° 20.3 ° 29% 3.5kmh 0%Tue 18 °Wed 17 °Thu 17 °Fri 20 °Sat 20 ° HIV/AIDSYouth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170Geingos pledges support to HIV group June 13, 20170HIV home testing popular among youth May 24, 20170