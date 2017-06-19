Try Again send Arrows packing… Goals galore in Debmarine Cup

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The Last 16 of the Debmarine Namibia Cup produced few surprises, with Tseiblaagte outfit Try Again manufacturing a shock 3-2 triumph over premiership side Eleven Arrows, while Unam FC also made an early exit from the lucrative knockout competition.

Unam lost to the Mighty Gunners and Young African were too strong for Life Fighters, as 36 goals were scored in the 2017 Debmarine Namibia Cup quarterfinals as confirmed.

Going into the match against coastal giants Eleven Arrows as underdogs, Try Again eliminated their more fancied opponents 3-2 at the Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay on Saturday. Reggie Rooi, Aubrey Esau and Quinton van Staden netted a goal apiece for the visitors, while Simon Nekongo and Paulus Thomas scored for the home side.

Try Again’s agile goalkeeper, Lee Louw, walked away with the Man of the Match accolade for his heroics between the sticks.

In other action, Unam made a premature exit from the cup when the students suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of fellow premiership campaigners Mighty Gunners.

Coastal outfit Gendev’s fairytale run also came to an abrupt end when they went down 6-2 against Wire Shipanga’s Tura Magic.

Rundu Chiefs came out tops in their battle of the north, dispatching a stubborn Tough and Go 2-0 in the opening game of the day at the Kuisebmond stadium.

Down south at Mariental Sports Stadium, premiership returnees Life Fighters’ further interest in the competition was abbreviated when Okahirona went down 5-1 against fellow premiership rookies Young African. The boys from Cattle Country took an unassailable 4-2 lead going into the changeover before adding a 5th goal in the 2nd half in an otherwise entertaining match.

Elvis Patire netted a brace, with Himee Hengombe, Salatiel Kaunatjike and Man of the Match skipper Ballack Katjiteo adding their names on the score sheet. Elmo Munoko and Glen Kamutjete scored for the Otjiwarongo side.

Leeroy Angula, Job Katshuna and Tumba Muheue spearheaded Young Chiefs 3-1 win over Bee Bob Brothers to book a place in the quarterfinals. Raymond Awaseb pulled a consolation goal back for the hosts. Chiefs’ Penda Mongudhi was deservedly voted Man of the Match.

Khomasdal outfit Civics also booked a spot in the quarterfinals, courtesy of a 6-0 thrashing of Young Beauties, with Johannes Damian picking up the Man of the Match award. Damain led the charge with a well-taken hat trick, with Peter Stevens also registering his name on the score sheet, while Erich Ochurub netted a brace to complete the riot.

When Eastern Chiefs and Outjo Academy locked horns, it was Man of the Match Hikuepi Kakuua’s double that separated the two teams as Chiefs sailed through to the quarterfinals.

The following teams will go into the hat for the draw of the Debmarine Namibia Cup Quarterfinals: Civics, Mighty Gunners, Young Chiefs, Young African, Eastern Chiefs, Try Again, Rundu Chiefs, Tura Magic.