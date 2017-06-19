Paulus Kapia to represent Oshana at Swapo congress

Helvy Shaanika

Ongwediva-Oshana Region has endorsed former Swapo Youth League leader Paulus Iilonga Kapia as one of its candidates for the 2017 Swapo Party congress, marking the return of the once-outspoken youth leader to the limelight.

Kapia and three others were elected during the Swapo Party’s regional conference in Oshakati on Saturday.

The regional conference also saw the ousting of Oshana regional coordinator Erastus Kapolo from the position he held for over a decade. Out of the 96 votes cast, Kapolo managed only to secure 34, while his challenger, Samuel Nelongo, a district coordinator at Uukwiyuushona, received 50 votes.

The third nominee for the position of Oshana regional coordinator was Onesmus Shilunga, who received only 12 votes.

Those selected to represent the region at the upcoming party congress include former Ondangwa Mayor Leonard Negonga, businesswoman Fenny Nanyeni and Frieda Akwaake. Malakia Katumbo also retained his position as regional treasurer.

In Ohangwena Region, Swapo Youth League’s regional conference endorsed Wise Immanuel and Tuyeni Kandume for the positions of secretary general and deputy, respectively, of the party’s youth wing.

Immanuel secured 66 votes out of 83, while Ephraim Nekongo and Sioni Ileka, who stood for the same position, only secured a combined 17 votes.

Nekongo got 11 votes, while Ileka was voted for by only six people. Nekongo has so far been endorsed by Oshana Region, while Ileka was endorsed by Oshikoto Region as their candidate.

A number of regions are yet to conduct regional elections to present their candidates for the mother body and other key party structures. All 14 regions were given until June 30 to finalise the regional election process and to submit their candidates’ names to the party leadership.