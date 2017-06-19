New twist in MTC/NPL sponsorship saga … NFA committee cold-shouldered

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The marathon sponsorship negotiations between the beleaguered topflight football league, the Namibia Premiership (NPL), and its principal financial backer, MTC, has taken another dramatic turn.

New Era Sport is in possession of a letter addressed to the NPL Board of Governors (BoG), which makes reference to earlier negotiations held with various committees of the domestic elite football league.

“MTC will resume negotiations once the BoG has appointed a legally constituted management committee (MC) to represent it in terms of its constitution,” reads the letter in part.

The letter, dated June 12, signed by MTC acting chief executive officer (CEO) Thinus Smit, also requests that any media coverage on the matter be handled with utmost care and kept to a minimum until both parties agree to media announcements.

Contacted for comment, Smit insisted that questions be put in writing, to which request New Era Sport duly obliged. Sadly, that was the last communication from his office, as Smit failed to respond to the questions sent, as requested by him, and did not answer any follow-up calls.

The following questions were put to him: (1) Based on the content, it now appears that MTC does not recognise the newly appointed NFA ad hoc committee. (2) Has MTC now taken sides when it comes to individual football politics? (3) Is it true that certain members of the NPL interim committee have captured certain board members not to release funds to the NFA ad hoc committee? (4) Does this now mean MTC has reneged on its earlier commitment made at State House last month and made a sudden U-turn?

(5) The MTC chairman was once quoted saying MTC was in the final stages of finalising the sponsorship deal with the NPL IC, members he described as people of high integrity. Does this change of heart mean that these members no longer have integrity and does it mean MTC defies the same endorsement given by the National Sports Commission (NSC) that the NFA ad hoc committee was legitimate?

Lastly, does MTC commit itself that it will guarantee the sponsorship once a new leadership is elected, since the letter written to the NPL BoG is frankly too vague, irrespective who gets elected as new leaders?