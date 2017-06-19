Namibians hot on the dance floor

Staff Reporter

Pretoria-The pair of Sonja Keil and Charlotte Ann Taylor from Swakopmund took part in the Pole Dance Competition, Pole Art SA, in Pretoria recently – the first-ever Namibians to launch an assault on this particular new sporting discipline.

The Namibians claimed first spot in the doubles division. Kell opened her studio in September last year in the coastal town of Swakopmund and started taking Taylor through the ropes to become her doubles pole dance partner.

The pair performed at the Carnival of flames last December and were invited to dance at the WIKA this year, whilst performing regularly at corporate events in Windhoek and Swakopmund.

What is pole dancing?

Pole Dance Fitness is an exciting new sport, designed to increase participants’ strength and flexibility, burn fat, and tone and build muscle definition. It crafts every part of your body as you control spins, execute tricks and perform a routine – all while building on your muscle strength in a unique and engaging way.