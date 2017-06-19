Namibia Dairies opens Katima Mulilo Depot

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-Katima Mulilo is fast becoming a business hub with the recent opening of a Namibia Dairies (ND) depot on the B1 Road outside the town. Namibia Dairies is a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

More and more businesses are now setting up shop in the northern town, which is the capital of Zambezi Region. The town is located on the northeast extension into central southern Africa.

The people of Katima Mulilo will now be exposed to a larger product portfolio, such as long-life milk, dairy based products, soft cheeses, yoghurts, fermented traditional dairy products, fruit juices, dairy mixes and carbonated and still mineral water.

Leonie Prinsloo, head of marketing at Namibia Dairies, emphasised that the main objective of the depot at Katima Mulilo is to make their products available to all Namibians in all areas of the country. “This depot will also provide a call and collect service to the Katima customer base to ensure stock availability, promote cross-border trade and expand their business.’’

Namibia Dairies has depots in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Otjiwarongo, Oshakati and now in Katima. It also has agents in Rundu and Katima Mulilo, as well as factory shops in Windhoek, Swakopmund and Ondangwa. The Katima depot employs 11 permanent staff.

The O&L Group aims to make Namibian products and services available to each and every Namibian. Seeing the potential of Katima Mulilo as a fast developing town, hence the need of setting up shop in the northern town, which is set on the banks of the massive Zambezi River that forms the border with Zambia.

Roux-Che Locke the Group manager of corporate communications, said: “Through O&L’s support of government’s growth-at-home agenda, we are committed to promoting and creating awareness on locally produced products and services. O&L is a proudly Namibian company striving to provide the local market with proudly Namibian products and services at all times.”