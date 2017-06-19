Juniors grill each other in football tourney

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-DTS hosted a successful Youth Football Tournament in Windhoek recently with a total of 50 entrants competing in five different age groups. Ten clubs and schools from Swakopmund and Otjiwarongo took part in the gathering at the DTS Indoor complex under Futsal rules.

Hosts DTS clinched the Under 11 title in a tightly contested final against Swakopmund, which ended 1-all. The result had to be decided via the dreaded penalty shootout.

The visitors lost 6-5 and had to be satisfied with the silver medal with pre tournament favourites Ramblers, who went down 1-0 against DTS in the semi final having to be satisfied with a bronze medal.

Newcomers Athletic Club Football Academy surprised friend and foe alike, as the new kid on the block dominated the Under-9 age group, hammering Imawida Pikininis by 9 unanswered goals in a one-sided final.

A fiercely contested encounter ensued between Rammies and Falcons that saw the Tuncshell Street Boys coming out tops 4-3 to claim bronze medal.

The Under-7 age group was dominated by SKW as the fired up ‘Imawida’ went unbeaten during the group stages up to the final, leaving hosts DTS and Ramblers in 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

In the Under-13 age group, three Ramblers teams finished in the top four bracket, claiming gold and silver, with the visiting Swakopmund FC picking up the pieces with a 3rd place finish.

Ramblers clinched gold medal in the Under-15 age group division, dispatching eternal rivals SKW 3-2 in a nail-biting final. Rammies’ second strings (B-Team) returned the compliment to big brother with a 3rd place finish in the same age group category.