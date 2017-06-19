Four deaths recorded in Erongo over the weekend

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Four people lost their lives over the weekend in Erongo Region, according to information from the police. Three people burned to death and a fourth person was left in critical condition after two vehicles collided about 60 kilometres from Karibib on Friday evening.

A fourth person died on Friday afternoon after a freak accident at Usakos, when he was run over by a train, which amputated both his legs, leaving him in critical condition. He died in hospital at Usakos two hours later.

According to information from the police the head-on collission accident involved two vehicles – a Toyota Run-X and a Ford Figo – which both burst into flames upon collision, killing the two drivers and one passenger.

By Sunday morning a critically injured passenger, who was transferred immediately to the Katutura State Hospital was identified as 32-year old Jackson Katjombe. Katjombe and his brother who died in the accident were passengers in the Ford Figo. The two reportedly hitched a ride from Okahandja to Karibib from the driver of the car.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified by family as Benjamin Sande from Walvis Bay. He was travelling alone from Walvis Bay to Windhoek.

According to Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikyuy, the third victim of the accident was yet to be identified yesterday, as well as the details of Katjombe’s brother, who also died in the accident. The bodies of the deceased persons were taken to Walvis Bay Police mortuary.

At Usakos a 30-year-old man, identified as Ricky Nickson Gariseb, was run over by a train.

According to the crime investigations coordinator of the Namibian Police in Erongo Region Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, it appears the late Gariseb was under the influence of alcohol and felt too tired to walk further. “He fell asleep on the rails and did not hear the oncoming train,” Iikuyu said.

Gariseb was an employee of Total Service Station at Usakos. He is said to have left his work at around 03h00 that fateful Friday, only to fall asleep later on the railway tracks.

“He was found in a very critical condition and was rushed to Usakos State Hospital, where he was receiving intensive care. However, he died two hours after being admitted in hospital. Iikuyu said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the police.