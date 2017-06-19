Children of the Liberation Struggle complete civic training

Lorato Khobetsi

Mariental-Over 170 Children of the Liberation Struggle, who received three months of civic training at the Kai //Ganaxab Youth Skills Training Centre in the Hardap Region held a pass-out parade to celebrate the completion of the first phase of their training in Mariental.

Speaking at the event, Governor of Hardap Region Esme Isaack congratulated the graduates on their achievements and urged them to appreciate government’s efforts in addressing their plight.

“Without training you cannot get the job you want. From today, you are no longer struggle kids. Welcome to the Namibian house, don’t isolate yourself, don’t call yourself struggle kids or children from the liberation struggle, you are Namibians,” she said.

“Today I want to urge you and to tell you that in Namibia, 27 years after independence we all are equal, we all are Namibians. Therefore, I say that there are no more struggle kids, you are no more struggle kids,” she added.

The group, which is the third intake of the Children of the Liberation Struggle to be trained by the government, received map reading, first aid as well as basic military training, among other skills.

The programme, which was designed to ensure the welfare of the Children of the Liberation Struggle, consists of two pillars, the first being a two-month civic training programme, followed by four months of vocational training in various practical fields. The programme is spearheaded by the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Youth, Sports and National Service Jerry Ekandjo said government was working to produce a document to ensure that in future, every Namibian before they go for further studies undergoes civic training.

“We are working in collaboration with the University of Namibia and National Youth Council of Namibia and we have produced a document. Once the document is finished, we will make a Cabinet law, so that in future each Namibian when you finish Grade 10 up to Grade 12 before you go for further studies, you have to undergo civic training to instil discipline.”

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Kosmos Josef from Omusati Region, thanked government for the opportunity and for changing their lives.

“I am very proud of the training that we received, especially since we were taught more than what we expected. Let me not forget to thank the government for taking us from the streets to give us this training. This training really changed our lives, our way of thinking and our behaviour, he said.

Shipa Shipa from Erongo Region said he appreciated the efforts of the government. “We are excited and are waiting to continue with our training. I really want to thank the government. We really appreciate what the government is doing for us. We don’t have any complaints, but we are waiting to leave this place and continue with our training at Berg Aukas as promised,” he added.

* Lorato Khobetsi is an information officer for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Hardap Region.