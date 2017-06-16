Model set on becoming world class act

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Just like any other aspiring models in Namibia, Selma Mulunga, has big plans of becoming a top class model around the world.

She is one of the youngest and most ambitious local models, and has already won many accolades

Selma says she was inspired to pursue her career in modelling by the winner of Miss Namibia 2003, Petrina Thomas.

“A few months after she (Petrina) won the crown, I had the chance to spend some time with her; talk to her and even get a ride in the car she won at Miss Namibia.

“Just by talking to her, I felt inspired. She is very beautiful, friendly and humble. She was my inspiration,” Selma says.

Selma started modelling in 2013 by taking part in small pageants. The same year, after she won the title of first princess at Miss //Kharas FM, she decided to put her full effort into modelling.

“It was a very hard decision to take part, but I was positive about it and got to the first stage. From there, I couldn’t stop. I kept on taking part in different pageants and actually never lost a pageant,” Selma says, and adds that she always walks away with something.

Some of the successes she has achieved in modelling include being crowned Miss Independence last year; Miss IUM Walvis Bay 2016, Miss Energy 100 FM 2015, first princess at Miss IUM 2015 and first princess of Miss //Kharas FM 2013.

She has also won titles as first princess at Miss Keetmanshoop Show 2013, second princess at Miss Diamond 2014 and first princess at Miss Keetmanshoop 2015.

Selma says she wants to take part in Miss Namibia one day, and win the Miss Namibia crown to enhance her career internationally.

Born 22 years ago in Windhoek, she grew up in Keetmanshoop where she learnt how to present herself on the catwalk.

“I’m very ambitious and focused. I grew up in a small town but my dreams are big. When I set my mind on something, it must be achieved,” she says.

She grew up loving pageants and always believed she had to win every pageant.