Classy ‘The Avenue’ hosts comic Courage

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Popular comic, Courage Condo, who has provided Namibians many bouts of laughter with his hilarious jokes over the past few years, is set to make a comeback on the local comic circuit.

Tomorrow he hosts a comedy night at Windhoek’s newly opened café and restaurant, ‘The Avenue’.

With the night themed “Comedy and Class”, Courage promises a special comedy night tomorrow night.

“It’s a collaboration between myself and the newly opened restaurant. It’s also the first time I return to comedy after my recent mugging by unknown gangsters, because I stayed away from comedy for a while,” Courage says.

He has been absent from the comedy scene for close to a year, apart from Free Your Mind appearances.

“As some say, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,’ and tomorrow night, audience can expect strong punchlines, good food and great dining,” he promised.

The performance will also serve as an opportunity for people to give their dads the best Father’s Day presents ever because June 17 is Father’s Day.

In addition, the show features renowned comedian Slick the Dick, Chiro and a bubbling under card, the comic Max the Entertainer!

Courage hinted that he would start off with some Father’s Day jokes as a starter, and then move onto his new jokes on, Facelift, relating to his recent mugging, the College of the Arts, Nguvi, SME Bank and food.

His jokes are based on things that are currently happening in the country, and he says he pokes fun at things as way to open up people’s minds to the truth.

Ryan Lehmann from ‘The Avenue’ says that on the night they will have many of their items on special.

“The Avenue hopes to draw a good mix of people to our new upmarket venue where they can enjoy themselves with good food, good friends and good times, which is our slogan at the restaurant,” Lehmann says.

The DJs will play some old school music to entertain guests.

The Avenue is an upmarket, funky restaurant and lounge with an old school vibe situated on Independence Avenue.

Courage is one of the biggest stand-up comedians in Namibia, and is best known for his comedy focusing on life in Zimbabwe.

He has won awards such as “Last Comic Standing 2011” and “Male Comedian of the Year 2014”.

He was born in Zimbabwe’s third biggest city, Gweru, and moved to Bulawayo at a very young age, Courage had the opportunity to learn both Zimbabwe’s principal languages.

This earned him the nickname, coloured, since he was fluent in both of the two most commonly spoken indigenous languages.

He moved to Namibia in 2010 to pursue his tertiary education at the University of Namibia (Unam), at a time when Zimbabwe faced a serious economic crisis.

In 2014, he summoned up enough courage to present his first one-person show titled “University of comedy, a history lecture on Courage”, which was all about showing who Courage was.

Two months down the line he won the crown of Male comedian of the Year at the Free Your Mind comedy awards.

The same year he also joined forces with another Free Your Mind comedian, Chiro, and together they became C-square.

The duo has staged numerous shows, but they are best known for their viral video series called ‘Boot News’ focusing on Namibian current affairs, and the rest of the world.

Tickets for the show cost N$30 and doors open at 7 p.m. (19h00).