The Haval SUV is now available

Staff Reporter

The Haval car made its formal arrival on local shores on May 31, 2017.

Known for being the premium and superior SUV brand of China, Haval Motors introduced its entry level Haval H2 for sale.

Garnering its years of experience, Haval Motors spent much time analysing the southern African market to better understand consumer needs and expectations so that they meet and surpass expectations of the market.

“Haval currently has 75,000 employees worldwide, has the capacity to produce more than one million vehicles per annum, and has been the best-selling SUV brand in China for 14 consecutive years,” stated Tyrone Alberts, the national sales manager of Haval Motors South Africa.

“Haval China is fully dedicated to supporting the South African market and is expecting to make serious inroads in the local SUV market, selling quality vehicles at extremely reasonable prices.”

Emphasising on the basis that Haval Motors South Africa are looking to become a cornerstone of the South African SUV segment, Alberts made no secret of Haval Motors South Africa’s intention.

“We at Haval Motors South Africa are very proud of our brand, and appreciate just how important our customers are. It’s imperative that they know they can have peace of mind purchasing a Haval, which we expect to become a brand to be reckoned with on the local front.”

A premium SUV featuring so many creature comforts and luxurious items must surely come at a price considering the current market valuations and level of specification on the Haval H2. The price starts at about N$300,000 give or take a few thousands, depending on the model specifications.