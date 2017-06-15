Inline hockey teams off to USA

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-The Namibian Development teams left for San Jose, California in the United States of America (USA) this week to take part in the prestigious North American Roller Hockey Championships (NARCh).

The Namibia Inline Ice and Hockey Association (NIIHA) hosted national trials in October last year at the Kamikaze Inline Hockey Club rings, where players from various clubs were selected to make up two development teams in the under-10 and under-12 age groups. The teams will compete in the North American Roller Hockey Championships in San Jose, California this month. The U/12 team left on Tuesday for San Jose, while the U/10 side jetted out of the country yesterday.

All matches will be played at the Silver Creek Sportsplex, 800 Embedded Way, San Jose.