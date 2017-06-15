Gendev fires salvo at Magicians … Debmarine Cup Last 16 action

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Gendev Football Club have set their sights on reaching the quarterfinals of the Debmarine Namibia Cup when they come up against Premiership opponents Tura Magic in the Last 16 of the knockout competition at Kuisebmond Stadium in Walvis Bay at 11h00 on Saturday.

Gendev are writing a remarkable history in domestic football, having already claimed the scalps of their opponents in the Erongo Region’s preliminary rounds earlier this year to reach the last 32, before receiving a bye into the last 16 after the withdrawal of their opponent.

The club’s chief administrator, Luzaan Rossouw, said they were proud of the team’s achievements thus far and were preparing to cause another upset when they take on the Magicians, in what promises to be a David vs Goliath battle.

“From the company’s CEO, down to all the employees, we are very proud of what the team has achieved in the shortest possible time. It happened so fast and everyone is excited about it. Reaching the last 16 of such a major competition is by no means an easy task.

“We have been very lucky so far and we intend to use that luck together with determination to carry us through past our opponents, but take nothing away from them; they are a strong big team but we will approach them without fear”, Rossouw said.

The Walvis Bay outfit is fully funded by Gendev Fishing Company and all the players are fulltime employees of the company.

“The players have risen above the demands of being workers and at the same time play the game they love, as well. They have taken up the challenge so well, the sky is the limit for this young club”, boasted a confident Rossouw.

Action will get underway on Saturday with Otavi-based outfit Touch & Go and Rundu Chiefs locking horns at 09h00, to be followed by the Tura Magic/Gendev encounter.

Coastal outfit Eleven Arrows should have little trouble booking their place in the next round at the expense of Keetmanshoop opponents Try Again when they meet on the field at 13h00, while Premiership side Unam will go to toe to toe with fellow Premiership opponents Mighty Gunners in the last match of the day.

Mariental Sport Stadium will host its first match at 11h00 when Outjo FC and Eastern Chiefs face off for the lucrative quarterfinal berth.

The tie will be followed by the clash between Civics and Young Beauties, with hosts Bee Bob Brothers and Young Chiefs also locking horns, while Gobabis outfit Young African and Life Fighters complete the lineup.

Tickets are available for N$20 each via Computicket at Shoprite and Checkers outlets countrywide.