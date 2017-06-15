Alleged boyfriend killer back in court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A woman who has been in custody for several years for allegedly gunning down her 52-year-old former German lover in 2011 is expected to stand trial in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court this week, with two witnesses expected to take the stand.

Thirty-two-year-old Anthea Arnold is accused of killing her former boyfriend, Michael Breder, by shooting him in his car in Windhoek’s Southern Industrial Area on May 15, 2011. Breder died after he was shot in the back with his own handgun.

It is alleged that during the time the shooting incident took place, the two were seated in the deceased man’s car, where they were apparently seen to be arguing. In the heat of the argument she allegedly got hold of Breder’s revolver and shot him, killing him in the process.

Even though she denied having shot the deceased and has entered a plea of not guilty on the charge of murder, one of the state witnesses who took the stand told the court the accused had earlier confessed to the shooting.

The witness informed the court that on the night of the murder, Arnold woke her up at her home in Khomasdal crying. At the time, Arnold was highly emotional and informed her that she had shot Breder.

Arnold reportedly shot Breder, with whom she had previously been in a relationship for four to five years, allegedly because he had infected her with an illness she was suffering from.

The witness testified that she saw a revolver lying in her lounge after Arnold had woken her up to inform her about the shooting of Breder.

Arnold was referred for psychiatric evaluation, but the state psychiatrist found that she was fit and able to appreciate the wrongfulness of the offence she is accused of and to act in accordance with that appreciation.